US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

The President of the United States — who is “fully vaccinated” and has had two booster jabs — has contracted the respiratory illness and is experiencing “mild symptoms“. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: “This morning, President Biden tested positive for Covid-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time." It's said he will continue to take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom. This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for the illness, having previously tested negative on Tuesday. He first received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before his inauguration in January 2021, before getting his first booster jab in September and another dose in March.

The White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha added: “The bottom line is he is vaccinated and boosted. He is very well protected. “He's got very good protocols around him to protect him from getting infected. But there is no 100% anything.” Earlier this year, Biden's vice president Kamala Harris — who is also fully vaccinated and double boosted — tested positive, and did not experience any symptoms.

Story continues below Advertisement

She wasn't in close contact with the president at the time, and she also isolating and took Paxlovid after speaking to her doctors. News of Biden's positive test comes shortly after he tweeted about his planned “executive actions to combat climate change”. He tweeted: “As president, I have the responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces a clear and present danger.

Story continues below Advertisement