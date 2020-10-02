US Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and wife test negative for Covid-19

Durban - US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for Covid-19. Posting via his Twitter page, Biden said he was happy to report that his wife tested negative and thanked people for their support. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," he said. I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020 Biden further sent his well wishes to US President, Donald Trump who confirmed that he and US First Lady, Melania Trump, had both contracted the coronavirus.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he tweeted.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he and his wife will begin their quarantine and recovery process together.

"We will get through this together," he said.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Biden and Trump went head to head in a heated Biden and Trump went head to head in a heated debate earlier this week.

The pair battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.