Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. File picture: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and wife test negative for Covid-19

By IOL Reporter

Durban - US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Posting via his Twitter page, Biden said he was happy to report that his wife tested negative and thanked people for their support.

"I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," he said.

Biden further sent his well wishes to US President, Donald Trump who confirmed that he and US First Lady, Melania Trump, had both contracted the coronavirus.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he and his wife will begin their quarantine and recovery process together.

"We will get through this together," he said.

Biden and Trump went head to head in a heated Biden and Trump went head to head in a heated debate earlier this week.

The pair battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.

