Washington - US Attorney General William Barr announced a new leadership team at the federal Bureau of Prisons in a shakeup of the agency in the wake of financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide. The 66-year-old billionaire was found dead inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10. He is believed to have hanged himself.

Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, a veteran of the Bureau of Prisons, will return the agency to serve as its director, Barr said on Monday.

He named another former agency official, Thomas Kane, to serve as her deputy.

Hugh Hurwitz, who has been serving as the bureau's acting director, has been reassigned to his prior position within the agency.

Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his cell,triggering investigations into the circumstances of his death.

He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

New York's Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson determined that suicide by hanging was the cause of death for Epstein.

Sampson said her determination of the cause of death came after a "careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings."

