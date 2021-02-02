NewsWorld
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the U.S. population as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US promises undocumented migrants equal access to Covid-19 vaccines

The US government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to Covid-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones.

The announcement marked the latest in a series of moves by President Joe Biden to reverse the hardline strategy on immigration adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump.

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines,"the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

In line with sensitive locations policy, enforcement operations will not be conducted at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics, the DHS also said.

Biden also plans to restore U.S. asylum protections,strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.

