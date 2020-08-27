US proposes to remove Sudan from terrorism list in exchange for $330m compensation
Cape Town – The proposal by the US to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism in exchange for a $330 million payment in compensation to American victims of al-Qaeda has raised eyebrows in the North African country.
According to a report by The Guardian, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Khartoum on Tuesday to underline US support for the new transitional government, which took over in 2019 after the toppling of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.
The two parties discussed Sudan’s removal from the terror list, which would lead to the lifting of sanctions against Sudan.
According to a report by the BBC, the country has been listed since the 1990s, when al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden lived there as a guest of Bashir's government.
Pompeo also pressed for Sudan to strengthen ties with Israel as the Trump administration continues to push for Arab nations to normalise ties with Israel.
The Guardian writes that the double bombing of embassies in Tanzania and Kenya in 1998 was the work of al-Qaeda, then run by Bin Laden from Afghanistan. More than 224 people died and 4 000 were injured in the bombings.
US courts have found Sudan guilty of providing essential support to al-Qaeda when Bin Laden was based in the country between 1991 and 1996.
Meanwhile, according to reports, civil society, ministers and opposition leaders have expressed anger at the prospect of a multimillion-dollar payment to the US, with some complaining that it was unfair that the new reformist government in Sudan should suffer for the misdeeds of a fallen dictator.
African News Agency (ANA)