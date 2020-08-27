US proposes to remove Sudan from terrorism list in exchange for $330m compensation

Cape Town – The proposal by the US to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism in exchange for a $330 million payment in compensation to American victims of al-Qaeda has raised eyebrows in the North African country.

According to a report by The Guardian, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Khartoum on Tuesday to underline US support for the new transitional government, which took over in 2019 after the toppling of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

The two parties discussed Sudan’s removal from the terror list, which would lead to the lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

According to a report by the BBC, the country has been listed since the 1990s, when al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden lived there as a guest of Bashir's government.

Pompeo also pressed for Sudan to strengthen ties with Israel as the Trump administration continues to push for Arab nations to normalise ties with Israel.