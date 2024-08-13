US remains optimistic as Israel, Hamas ceasefire talks set to resume with Qatar's mediation

The United States said Tuesday it remained hopeful that Israel and Hamas will resume ceasefire negotiations this week, with Qatar working to bring the Palestinian militants. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar last week made an unusual joint public call on Israel and Hamas to convene negotiations starting Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already confirmed Israel's participation and "our Qatari partners have assured us that they are working to ensure that there is Hamas representation as well," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. "So, we'll let this process play out, but we fully expect these talks to move forward, as they should," Patel told reporters. Patel said that a ceasefire would allow the release of hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid and new diplomacy "to get the region out of this endless cycle of violence."

The push to resume talks came after Israel was suspected in the killing in Tehran of Hamas's political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who had been involved in ceasefire negotiations. Iran has vowed retaliation, with Biden sending more US forces to the region but also privately chastising Netanyahu for the timing of the assassination. The New York Times, quoting negotiating documents, reported Tuesday that Israel has also hardened some positions, including insisting on maintaining control of the border between Gaza and Egypt.