US reports record increase in Covid-19 deaths

Lisa Shumaker

Florida - Florida reported a record increase in new Covid-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9 956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461 000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6 709, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Due to the spike in cases, the Miami-area school district, the nation's fourth-largest district, said students would not return to classrooms when the new academic year begins in a few weeks.

Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths.