US reports record increase in Covid-19 deaths
Lisa Shumaker
Florida - Florida reported a record increase in new Covid-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
Florida also reported 9 956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461 000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6 709, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.
Due to the spike in cases, the Miami-area school district, the nation's fourth-largest district, said students would not return to classrooms when the new academic year begins in a few weeks.
Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths.
California, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas and South Dakota also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started. California, Florida and Texas are the three most populous state and where about a quarter of all US residents live.
One person in the United States died about every minute from Covid-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world. Deaths are rising at the fastest rate since early June.
Nationally, Covid-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.