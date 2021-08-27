US reports world's first deer with Covid-19

Chicargo - The US government said on Friday it had confirmed the world's first cases of Covid-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease. The US Department of Agriculture reported infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in wild white-tailed deer in the state of Ohio, according to a statement. There were no reports of deer showing symptoms of infection, the USDA said.

"We do not know how the deer were exposed to SARS-CoV-2," USDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Cole wrote in an e-mail to Reuters. "It’s possible they were exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or another animal species." The USDA has previously reported Covid-19 in animals including dogs, cats, tigers, lions, snow leopards, otters, gorillas and minks. Worldwide, most animal infections were reported in species that had close contact with a person with Covid-19, according to the agency.