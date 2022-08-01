US Secretary Antony Blinken to visit South Africa next week to strengthen relations between the two countries

Cape Town - In a bid to strengthen ties and launch the US Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Africa and surrounding countries. Asian News International reported that Blinken who will be travelling from August 2 through to August 12, will visit Cambodia and the Philippines ahead of his South African trip.

Story continues below Advertisement

During his visit to the ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) countries, the Secretary will participate in three separate ministerial hosted by Cambodia as ASEAN chair this year. The aim is to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Blinken will also meet with newly elected president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the new Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo. Meanwhile, Blinken is scheduled to travel to South Africa, the Republic of Congo and Rwanda from August 7 to 12 where he will lead the US delegation to the US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue in South Africa.

In a statement released by the US Department, spokespersen Ned Price, said the US Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa reinforces the US’s view that African countries were geostrategic players and “critical partners on the most pressing issues of our day”. Some of the issues which will be discussed includes health, infrastructure, trade and investment, and climate change. Blinken will also join in the South African celebration of National Women’s Day in Johannesburg. IOL