US sees record 100 000 new Covid-19 cases in a day as Russia runs out of beds

The US became the first country to top 100 000 cases in one day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana were among states reporting record Covid-19 infections on Thursday.

A Height Capital Markets analyst estimated that US hospitals could reach capacity and trigger lockdowns before the Thanksgiving holiday if infections continue at the current pace.

In Europe, the UK put Denmark on its quarantine list following an outbreak of a rare mutation in the Nordic country’s mink farms, while Russia broke 20 000 new cases in a day for the first time, straining hospitals’ capacity in certain regions.

In Asia, Japan recorded over 1 000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest level the country has seen since August. South Korea reported 145 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the biggest gain in two weeks.

China will temporarily halt entry by non-Chinese nationals who are in Russia and India, after doing so for those in the UK and Belgium.