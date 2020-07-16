US Senate committee demands Twitter briefing by next week after major hack

Washington - The head of the Senate Commerce Committee is demanding Twitter staff brief the Congressional body by July 23 on the nature of this week's hack of prominent accounts, as lawmakers start to enforce oversight.

Influential figures like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and others saw their accounts briefly hacked, posting a message for a Bitcoin scam.

"It cannot be overstated how troubling this incident is, both in its effects and in the apparent failure of Twitter's internal controls to prevent it," said Senator Roger Wicker in a letter to Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.

Wicker noted that the hack appeared to be for financial gain, but the same methods could be used for more nefarious purposes.

"It is not difficult to imagine future attacks being used to spread disinformation or otherwise sow discord through high-profile accounts, particularly through those of world leaders," Wicker said.