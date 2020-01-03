Washington - The State Department is telling US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.
"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately," it says in a security alert, following a US strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land."
Consular operations at the US embassy in Baghdad were suspended earlier this week following attacks on the building by supporters of an Iranian-backed militia.dpa