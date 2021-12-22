Vaccine maker Serum waives AstraZeneca shot indemnity for refugee programme

THE Serum Institute of India (SII) has waived its protection from legal liabilities for any AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 shots it supplies to a global programme for refugees, a spokesperson for the GAVI vaccine alliance told Reuters on Wednesday.

The news comes days after Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/world/refugees-lack-covid-shots-because-drugmakers-fear-lawsuits-documents-2021-12-16) that tens of millions of migrants may be denied Covid-19 vaccines from the vaccine-sharing programme Covax because of concerns over who would be liable in the event of harmful side effects.

Many Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers require that countries indemnify them for any adverse events suffered by individuals as a result of the vaccines. But where governments are not in control - in the case of refugees - that is not possible.

With the waiver, SII's version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Covishield, can now be allocated to Covax’s Humanitarian Buffer (https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/covax-humanitarian-buffer-explained-a last-resort) reserve of shots to be distributed by humanitarian groups, the GAVI representative said.