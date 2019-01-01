Vatican City — A Vatican letter obtained by The Associated Press makes clear that the Holy See blocked US bishops from taking measures to address the clergy sex abuse scandal because US church leaders failed to sufficiently consult with Rome beforehand.

The November 11 letter from the Vatican's Cardinal Marc Ouellet provides the primary reason why Rome balked at the measures that were to be voted on by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops during its Nov. 12-14 assembly. The blocked vote stunned abuse survivors and other Catholics who were demanding action from U.S. bishops on priestly sex abuse.