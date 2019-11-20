Miami - A vegan man is accusing Burger King of cooking its Impossible Whopper alongside meat - and he's suing the fast-food chain for misleading customers.
The class-action lawsuit was filed in Miami federal court.
Phillip Williams, who lives in Georgia, said he ordered the plant-based Whopper without mayonnaise at a Burger King drive-thru and wasn't told the burger would be cooked on the "same grill" as chicken and beef. Burger King uses a rotating broiler to cook its patties.
He also said he didn't see any signs notifying customers about the preparation.
Williams, who does not eat or drink animal products, said he wouldn't have ordered the burger if he had known it was "contaminated" and "cooked in a manner that covers it in meat by-products," according to the lawsuit.