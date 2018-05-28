Kent - The owners of a family-run butcher’s shop say they are living in fear following a terror campaign by vegans.

Animal rights activists have daubed Marlow Butchers in graffiti and even threatened to petrol bomb them. In the latest attack, demonstrators sprayed ‘Stop Killing Animals. Go vegan’ in red letters across the shop front.

The logo of the Animal Liberation Front was also added underneath.

Since that vandalism three weeks ago, vegans across the world have sent the business dozens of threatening messages on Facebook.

One user wrote: "Chopping up the corpses of innocent animals and using their flesh for food is barbaric." Owner Wayne Marlow – who runs the shop in Ashford, Kent, with his father Trevor and brother Martin – said: ‘It has got ridiculous – activists from as far away as Australia are getting involved.

"The internet is the worst thing as not only are they threatening to physically destroy our business, but they are also trying to ruin our reputation online by leaving negative reviews and comments."

"We live in fear – they are terrorising us."

Kent Police said they were investigating "malicious communications and harassment".

Daily Mail