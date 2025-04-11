Vem Miller sues police after being wrongfully accused of plotting to kill Donald Trump

A Las Vegas man, accused of plotting to kill US President Donald Trump, is suing the police. In October 2024, Vem Miller was arrested near a rally where Trump was due to speak.

At the time, IOL reported that police stopped Miller at a vehicle checkpoint in Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Ben Medina said Miller had been taken into custody and then booked at the John J Benoit Detention Centre for firearm and ammunition possession. Police claimed they had stopped a third assassination attempt on Trump however, Miller was cleared of the charges by the FBI and Secret Service.

It is believed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department went to Miller's parents' home where they allegedly searched their home without a warrant. Miller, a Trump supporter, stated that officials violated his constitutional rights and further made false public statements naming him as the "would-be Trump assassin". Speaking about the arrest, Miller stated he decided to take legal action due to how his reputation has suffered since the arrest.

He further accused police of getting facts wrong and that the ordeal has left his parents traumatised. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Sanson (@stevewsanson) Miller's parents Berj and Sonia Yenovkian have also taken legal action against police following their son's arrest.

They further claim that they were held hostage in their home for hours. The couple have filed charges against the LVMPD for harassment, Fourth Amendment violations, deliberate fabrication of evidence, elder abuse, and emotional distress.