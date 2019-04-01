Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an anti-imperialist rally for peace, in Caracas, Venezuela. File photo: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko.

Bogota - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has approved a 30-day programme to regulate the country's electricity output, the leader said in a televised speech on Sunday. "I have approved a 30-day plan to regulate the [electricity] output," Maduro said as the country experienced its fourth major power outage in the month of March.

Maduro blamed the blackout on a "terrorist attack against the electricity system" by Washington and the "putschist opposition."

Earlier on Sunday, Venezuela's Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that public and private sector workers would stop working at 2 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday while school children will be given another day off while work continued to repair the network.

"We know that the 30-day rationing is a farce," self-declared interim president Juan Guaido wrote on Twitter on Sunday as he called for new protests. "Don't believe them."

People took to the streets of the capital Caracas on Saturday, banging pots and pans in a noisy protest as the country experienced its fourth major power outage this month.

The worst of the blackouts left most of the country in the dark for more than 100 hours.

The opposition, led by Guaido, has attributed the power outages to a lack of investment in the national grid, poor upkeep and a failure to tackle repairs.

Guaido, who has been recognized as Venezuela's caretaker president by dozens of countries including the US, is trying to oust Maduro, who has presided over a massive economic crisis in the country and won a second term in a disputed election last year.

