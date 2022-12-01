‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach roads – authorities

The US Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway. Residents in and around Mauna Loa are being urged to be prepared for the high probability of lava reaching roads in Mauna Loa, the island of Hawaii after the eruption of the world’s largest active volcano on Monday.

According to the USGS, a rift zone is an area below the summit where a volcano splits apart and magma easily makes its way to the surface. Once at the surface, lava flows downhill and follows the topography of the surrounding environment. The USGS predicts it will take two days for lava flows to reach Saddle Road.

Over the last day, the flow has been advancing at a rate of 0.08 miles per hour. However, the lava flow is approaching a relatively flat area, which will slow down its advancement. Mauna Loa is located in Maui County, Hawaiʻi, in the western part of the island of Molokai.

The population was 435 at the 2020 census. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting on November 28, the first time since 1984. Portions of the archipelago’s Big Island are under an ash-fall advisory, authorities said on Tuesday, causing concern over safety of residents.

