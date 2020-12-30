Vicious squirrels go on the attack in Queens, New York

NEW YORK - As 2020 comes to a close some New York residents can add another woe to the long list this year has wrought: vicious squirrels.

People living in the Rego Park neighbourhood of Queens have reported several squirrel attacks over the past month, with one woman needing emergency attention after a bite to the hand.

One resident told local media she leaves the house with pepper spray in case of encountering an aggressive squirrel or a pack, and others voiced fear for their children.

"Next thing I know, it's a cage match and I'm losing," Micheline Frederick told the local ABC7 station of an instance that saw a squirrel bite or scratch her neck, necessitating a precautionary rabies shot.

The city's health department advised residents in a statement "to hire a New York State licensed trapper."