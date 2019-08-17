Screengrab

Rochester, New York — An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said "You ugly!!!" The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request.

The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.

Strassner says he didn't think much of it and continued toward his gate. That's when he says the woman yelled out: "You gonna open the note?"

Strassner says that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.

"You Ugly" - Not the words a Rochester airline passenger expected to read when a security agent slips him a note at Greater Rochester International Airport. Now, according to TSA "You Fired" - see the surveillance video obtained by Neal Strassner. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/SGerBFmk35 — Wendy Wright (@WendyWrightTV) August 15, 2019

The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has "zero tolerance for this type of behaviour."

