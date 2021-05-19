Video of 'Bedfordview shooting’ was actually from Brazil

Cape Town - A very graphic video that was posted on Twitter of a shooting that supposedly took place in Bedfordview has been debunked as misinformation.

The now-deleted tweet included a video clip showing a shooting at a restaurant which was labelled as being in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

The video clip went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night, but has since been revealed to have taken place in Brazil on Sunday night.

According to Globo.com, the restaurant shooting left two people dead in the Jaboticaba Center, in the North of Rio Grande do Sul.

One of the victims is a civil police commissioner, Fabiano Ribeiro Menezes, 51. The suspect was caught in the act.

The video captured on CCTV shows the suspect in a black T-shirt having a disagreement with another man identified as Jose Antonio Rocha Monteiro, 53.

Monteiro is shot in the face at point blank range, with the suspect killing him instantly. Police said the motive and relationship between the suspect and victim are still unknown.

After the first shooting, Menezes goes to the suspect to place him under arrest, when the suspect opens fire on the officer. Menezes was hit by at least two bullets and died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was also shot by the police officer. According to police officer Aline Dequi Palma, head of the 14th Regional Interior Police Station, he is hospitalised with no risk of dying. The man had no criminal record.

Warning! The graphic video can be viewed here.

