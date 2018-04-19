Tehran - A video showing female members of Iran's so-called "morality police" beating a woman, allegedly for being inappropriately dressed, has prompted outrage on social media and calls for an investigation.

The video, circulated widely on social media on Thursday, showed a young woman with a headscarf that exposed some of her hair being approached by a group of other women wearing full headscarves.

The woman appeared to protest after she was allegedly told that her form of dress is not "Islamic" and resists arrest. The other women then beat her and forced her into a police car.

Iran's interior minister and chief of police have both called for the incident to be investigated, according to the ISNA news agency. A report on the incident will be presented on Saturday, the agency said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar and Shahindocht Molawerdi, the head of the Civil Rights Division of the Presidential Office, condemned the police action.

Iranians reacted strongly to the incident on social media, calling for harsh punishment for the perpetrators and the resignation of the police chief and interior minister.

Iranian law requires women over the age of 9 to wear headscarves and full gowns in public. The so-called morality police are tasked with enforcing dress codes in the country.

DPA