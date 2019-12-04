WATFORD - U.S. President Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau "two-faced" on Wednesday after the Canadian Prime Minister appeared to be caught on camera joking about his press appearances during a chat with other leaders at a NATO summit in Britain.
Trudeau was filmed at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening describing how surprised U.S. officials appeared to be by Trump's performance at an earlier news conference.
The conversation, which involved Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Queen Elizabeth's daughter Anne, was recorded on video and snippets were audible.
"Is that why you were late?" Johnson asked Macron.
"...It was like a 40-minute press conference," Trudeau said. "Yeah, yeah, yeah! Forty minutes."