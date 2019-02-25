Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, waves to journalists as he leaves La Paix hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Hanoi - An Australian impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was deported Monday from Vietnam, days before Kim is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, the actor said. The impersonator, known by his stage name Howard X, was escorted from his hotel by three officials early Monday, according to his Facebook page, which included photos of him at the gate of a Vietnam Airlines flight leaving for Singapore from Hanoi's Noi Bai airport.

X, who plays Kim professionally for events and advertisements, appeared last week on the streets of Hanoi alongside a Trump impersonator named Russell White, who has not been deported.

The two men, both sporting the signature haircuts of Kim and Trump respectively, were photographed shaking hands on the steps of the Hanoi Opera House in a mock diplomatic ceremony on Friday with hired security guards.

That night, they were detained and questioned by police and told not to appear in public during the summit.

X posted on Facebook on Sunday that he had been informed of his impending deportation, adding he was told his visa had been declared invalid.

"It just proves that all dictatorships fears any forms of satire, even something as trivial as an impersonator," he posted.

Trump and Kim are due to meet on February 27 and 28 to discuss denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, following last year's summit in Singapore.

dpa