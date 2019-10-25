Vietnamese who paid thousands to smugglers may be among 39 dead in container in UK









Signs and candles on a wall were placed at a vigil for the 39 lorry victims, outside the Home Office in London. Authorities found 39 people dead in a truck in an industrial park in England on Wednesday and arrested the driver on suspicion of murder in one of Britain's worst human-smuggling tragedies. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP London - Several Vietnamese families fear their missing relatives could be among the 39 suspected migrants found dead in a lorry container in Britain, a human rights group and British media said on Friday. One family shared a harrowing series of text messages from their daughter, Pham Thi Tra My, 26, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter by Hoa Nghiem, the coordinator of Vietnamese-based Human Rights Space. Nghiem said the young woman's family "believed she might be in the #Essexlorry," adding that they were "waiting for official news." "Pham Thi Tra My went to China and planned to go to England via France, a contact with her family told me," Nghiem wrote. According to translations by Sky News and The Guardian, the text messages included the lines "So sorry Mum and Dad. The route to abroad didn't succeed... I am dying because I can't breathe."

Dear friends and international journalists, thank you for your interest to get in touch regarding the last text from #PhamThiTraMy whose family believed she might be in the #Essexlorry. Her family is waiting for official news. I do not have permission to share their contact. — Hoa Nghiem (@HoaNghiem3) October 25, 2019



This is the screenshot of Tra My's last text and her photo, posted with permission from her family's contact. pic.twitter.com/8ErWHBPrbJ — Hoa Nghiem (@HoaNghiem3) October 25, 2019

The BBC said her family paid 30,000 pounds (38,000 dollars) to traffickers for her journey to Britain.

The broadcaster said it was also contacted by relatives of a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from Vietnam.

The 19-year-old called her brother early on Tuesday to say she was "getting into a container and was turning off her phone to avoid detection," the BBC said.

The brother said traffickers had "returned money to the family." Relatives of the 26-year-old man, who was travelling with the 19-year-old woman, "also received money back," the broadcaster quoted him as saying.

British police said earlier that the 39 victims were all believed to be Chinese nationals but cautioned that "the picture may change regarding identification" as the investigation progresses.

The police detained two people on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking linked to the deaths.

Essex Police said they arrested a man and a woman, both aged 38, in the north-western town of Warrington on suspicion of "conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter."

"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder," they said.

Workers gather outside a mall in Beijing after the discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays. Picture: Ng Han Guan/AP

The man, from Northern Ireland, drove the tractor unit that was used to collect a trailer containing the 39 suspected migrants from the freight port of Purfleet early Wednesday.

The police gave no further details of the charges against the two suspects arrested on Friday.

British media reported that a couple who had registered the tractor unit in Bulgaria in 2017 were living in Warrington.

In Beijing, meanwhile, the Chinese government said officials were assisting Essex Police.

"It is still not possible to confirm whether [the victims] are [of] Chinese nationality," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Essex Police said authorities began moving the bodies of the victims to a mortuary late Thursday to prepare for post-mortem examinations from Friday.

"Formal identification will then follow the coronial process and will be a lengthy but crucial part of this investigation," the police said.

The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said the container was shipped from the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" by the deaths, which migrant rights groups blamed partly on a crackdown on illegal migration by British authorities.

dpa