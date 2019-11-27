Bogota - Violent protests erupted in Colombia on Tuesday ahead of nationwide marches that have been called for the second time in the space of a week.
Thousands of people in Bogota and other cities demonstrated against economic reforms and the death on Monday of young protester Dilan Cruz, who was shot in the head by police during clashes on Saturday.
Masked demonstrators clashed with security forces in Bogota and in the city of Neiva, where a police officer was seriously injured, broadcaster Caracol reported.
Protesters blocked several streets in Bogota, preventing bus traffic and forcing residents to walk home.
The demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of planned tax and other economic reforms, the end of killings of community leaders by armed groups and the dismantling of the riot police Esmad, which they accuse of brutal repression.