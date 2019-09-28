Goettingen, Germany - A suspect accused of killing two women in a street attack called police several times to ask after his victims during a 32-hour manhunt, police said on Saturday.
The alleged attacker and one woman got into an argument on Thursday afternoon in western German town of Goettingen. The man attacked her, and she died of her injuries at the scene, police said.
One of the victim's work colleagues who came to her aid also died from her wounds, police chief Thomas Rath said on Saturday. According to police, other locals also suffered injuries.
The colleague's death comes just hours after police detained the 52-year-old man suspected in the attack, who had eluded police for some 32 hours.
The suspect had contacted a lawyer and asked for legal help, police said at a press conference Saturday. After the lawyer declined, the man fled again, this time by train, where he was recognized.