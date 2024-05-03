Viral video of President Joe Biden threatening sanctions on SA if ANC win elections dismissed as fake news

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, Biden warns that if the African National Party (ANC) wins the 2024 elections, the US will impose sanctions on SA.

According to a statement by non-profit fact checking organisation, Africa Check, the video is an AI-generated video.

In the video, the US president purportedly says: "If the ANC wins the next election, we will impose immediate sanctions and declare South Africa an enemy state. The whole of the European Union will back us with this and together we will fight for the freedom of South Africans. This is our message to the world."

Africa Check said with South Africans heading to the polls in May, there is already an uptick in election-related misinformation doing the rounds on social media.