In New Year letter to Trump, Putin says Moscow is open for dialogue
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a New Year letter to US counterpart Donald Trump, said Moscow was ready for dialogue on a "wide-ranging agenda".30 December 2018 | World
President Vladimir Putin said the West was threatened by an increasingly powerful Russia during an end-of-year press conference.20 December 2018 | World
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on four islands at the centre of a decades-old territorial spat10 September 2018 | World
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sternly warned the US against ramping up sanctions, saying that Moscow will retaliate with economic, political and unspecified "other" means.11 August 2018 | Donald Trump
Xuebing Cao unpacks the main issues on the table at this week’s summit.26 July 2018 | Cyril Ramaphosa
World leaders at the 10th BRICS Summit watched a live stream video of the unveiling of the nearly complete skeleton known as Little Foot to the public26 July 2018 | Science
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with a number of international leaders, including South Africa, Turkey and China, at the BRICS summit.26 July 2018 | Politics
Russia's establishment heralded talks with US President Donald Trump as a victory for Vladimir Putin in breaking down Western resolve to treat Russia as a pariah.17 July 2018 | Donald Trump
Maria Butina, a Russian national with alleged ties to a top Russian official, was charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation17 July 2018 | Donald Trump
In blaming only previous US leadership and the current Mueller probe for bad relations with Russia, Donald Trump is giving a gift to Vladimir Putin.16 July 2018 | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump sat down with Vladimir Putin for a long-awaited summit, saying he wanted good relations with Russia.16 July 2018 | Donald Trump
Israel's premier met with the Russian president for Syria-focused talks which were also expected to cover peace efforts between Israel and Palestine.11 July 2018 | World
Western allies are on edge amid speculation that Donald Trump may recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea when he meets Vladimir Putin.10 July 2018 | Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's weeklong trip to Europe will test already strained bonds with some of the United States' closest allies.9 July 2018 | Donald Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country's hosting of the soccer World Cup had helped debunk stereotypes about it.6 July 2018 | World
Christopher Steele's dossier, which pointed to a purported alliance between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, may not be 100% factual.29 June 2018 | Donald Trump