Vouchers for vaccines: Beijing district hands out shopping coupons to vaccinated residents

Beijing - Shoppers in a district of Beijing are getting discount coupons if they have received Covid-19 vaccinations, as China tries to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Daxing district, with a population of about 1.8 million, started handing out the coupons on Wednesday to people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The coupons range in value from 8 yuan (R18) to 30 yuan (R70) each depending on various conditions, and can be used at supermarkets in Daxing, the district said on social media.

More than 200 million yuan ($30.7 million) worth of discounts will be distributed through the coupons, Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of communist party authorities in the city, said.

Some people expressed concern about the coupons on social media.