Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: media reports

Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers, according to Rosaviatsia.

Moscow - The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, said on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched on the private plane crash in the Tver Region.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the private plane en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard.

According to news outlet RTT, there were three crew members and seven passengers on board the private jet that was flying out of Sheremetyevo to St Petersburg.

In June the mercenary leader tried to topple Moscow's military leadership and accused them of ordering strikes on Wagner's camps and killing a large number of forces.