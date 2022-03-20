Waitress forced to play ’game’ in which she picks her R750 tip

MOST OF us have it instilled in us that giving tip is important. To some, it is not even be an option. Sometimes, the service is not as good as you would like it to be but that is no reason to have the wait staff play a game to get their tip.

Two customers felt the wrath of the internet who made their waitress play an game for her cash tip. The video later went viral. The video was posted to TikTok by TikTok katizahlee, who wrote: "Blessed a nice lady today." Already, the post has garnered more than 1.9 million views and over 455 000 “Likes”. In the video, someone (believed to be katizahlee) can be heard telling the waitress: "What you're gonna do is, any bill you pick, you keep."

The customers shuffle a few different cash bills while the waitress stands with her back to the table. The cash notes are then lined up at the edge of the table and the customers guides the waitress's hand over the money so she knows where to reach. With her back still to the table, the waitress places her hand down and grabs a $50 (R750) bill.

"Really?" she asks. "Are you serious?" The pair reassure the waitress that the money is indeed hers. The waitress thanks them. While it had a positive ending for the waitress, what would have happened if she chose a cash note of smaller amount?

Commenters on Katizahlee video said it would have been better if she should have just given her waitress the tip rather than force her to play a game for it. "Give her the d**n money instead of playing games," said Zo Mama. “So unnecessary. Just give her the d**n tip, we know u (sic) got your tax refund that day,” commented leon2383.