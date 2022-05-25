WATCH: 19 students, 2 adults killed in Texas primary school mass shooting, teenage gunman shot dead

Cape Town - A total of 19 students and two adults were killed on Tuesday when a teenage gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas before the shooter was shot dead, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Tuesday. According to CNN, At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say that the suspect, an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School has been killed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, according to reports by BBC News. The teenager is suspected of shooting his grandmother at the start of the rampage.

The Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos worked the day shift at a local Wendy’s, a manager at the restaurant told CNN. According to the evening manager at Wendy's, Ramos "kept to himself mostly," said reports. CNN reports that a former classmate of school shooter Salvador Ramos said the gunman texted him photos of a firearm he had and a bag full of ammunition days before the attack.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tonight, there are parents who will never see their child again. Parents who will never be the same.



To lose a child is to have a piece of your soul ripped away forever.



I ask the nation to pray for them — to give them strength in the darkness. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022 As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby?



When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done?



I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022 In an emotional address following the school shooting incident in Texas, the US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack on Wednesday while calling for "action and taking a stand", citing a report by Asian News International. "Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and have the courage to take a stand," she said, calling the attack a 'heartbreaking tragedy'. Addressing a room full of American leaders, Harris urged everyone to understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.

Story continues below Advertisement

Texas has a bloody history when it comes to shooting sprees, in December 2019 a gunman opened fire during Sunday morning church service, killing two, before being killed by armed members of the congregation. In August of the same year, a deadly shooting inside a Walmart and its surrounding area took place. The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was arrested by the police. 23 others were injured. Shame on you Joe Biden for pretending that you know this kid walked into a gun store and purchased two assault weapons when the fact is he got a handgun and we don’t know where he got it. Shame on you for making a political speech tonight. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 25, 2022 IOL