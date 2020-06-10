WATCH: Apartheid government assassins cleared of Olof Palme's assassination 34 years ago

Johannesburg - A Swedish investigation into the 1986 assassination of prime minister Olof Palme has cleared the apartheid government hit squad of having anything to do with his murder that haunted the country for decades.

Instead, the Swedish police have identified a homegrown suspect, Stig Engstrom as having carried out the murder on the streets of Stockholm.

The apartheid government came into the picture as it had a frosty relationship with Sweden which had diplomatically recognised the ANC, which was by then fighting to free the country from the apartheid burden.

Several Swedish non-governmental organisations also provided financial and moral support to several anti-apartheid groupings, making them a thorn in the side of the apartheid government.

