WATCH: Apartheid government assassins cleared of Olof Palme's assassination 34 years ago
Johannesburg - A Swedish investigation into the 1986 assassination of prime minister Olof Palme has cleared the apartheid government hit squad of having anything to do with his murder that haunted the country for decades.
Instead, the Swedish police have identified a homegrown suspect, Stig Engstrom as having carried out the murder on the streets of Stockholm.
The apartheid government came into the picture as it had a frosty relationship with Sweden which had diplomatically recognised the ANC, which was by then fighting to free the country from the apartheid burden.
Several Swedish non-governmental organisations also provided financial and moral support to several anti-apartheid groupings, making them a thorn in the side of the apartheid government.
WATCH VIDEO HERE
In an online press conference held in Sweden on Wednesday morning, prosecutor Krister Petersson said Engstrom, a graphic designer who worked for a Stockholm based insurance company, killed Palme who was walking with his wife after watching a movie at a cinema. However, because Engstrom passed away in 2000, no charges will be preferred against him.
On Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported that in March, South African intelligence officials met Swedish investigators in Pretoria and handed over a dossier of information related to the assassination.
It added that the meeting was convened at the request of the Swedish investigation, and was chaired by Loyiso Jafta, the acting director-general of the South African State Security Agency.
Political Bureau