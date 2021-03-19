WATCH: Australian officials send Singaporean prostitute packing after she overstays her visa
DURBAN - A SINGAPOREAN woman was deported from Australia after she was found to have overstayed her visa and was engaging in prostitution, the Australian Border Force or ABF, reported.
The woman was found guilty on state charges of charges of engaging in prostitution, knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution by another and had allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, which is also a breach of Covid-19 public health directions.
ABF said the woman was in Australia on a student visa.
"She became an unlawful non-citizen when her visa expired. The woman was detained in February and was removed earlier this month," ABF said.
According to ABF Assistant Commissioner, Tim Fitzgerald, the removal of the woman indicated how seriously the ABF was taking the alleged facilitation of illegal sex work.
"We work very closely with our partners, including the Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police, to combat the myriad of issues associated with this sort of crime type," he said.
He added that when illegal prostitution is facilitated, other serious issues are often present.
Fitzgerald said in addition, all non-citizens in Australia are required to hold a valid visa for their stay.
IOL