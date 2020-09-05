WATCH: Austrian man breaks record for chilling out in box of ice cubes

Melk, Austria - An Austrian on Saturday kept his cool and set a new world record for standing in a box full of ice cubes, lasting a teeth-chattering two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds.

Wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, 42-year-old Josef Koeberl was covered in ice up to his shoulders in a transparent box, his arms crossed against his chest. He beat the previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds, which he set himself last year.

"It's a great feeling, above all the sun - the warmth feels good," Koeberl told reporters after emerging from his frozen confinement into a balmy afternoon in the town of Melk on the Danube, where a small crowd watched him on the main square.

"I'll manage to put my socks on myself. The first thing that has to warm up are your feet," he said.