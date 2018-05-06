Wearing a bright red cape, four-year-old Austin Perine goes out on to the streets of Alabama once a week to give food to the homeless. Picture: YouTube screenshot

Washington - Who needs Avengers or the Justice League if President Austin is here to save the day?

Wearing a bright red cape, four-year-old Austin Perine goes out on to the streets of Alabama in the US once a week and gives food to the homeless.

When asked why his super power is feeding the homeless, he proudly replies with a toothy smile: "It is just the right thing to do."

the world doesn't deserve this kid pic.twitter.com/2KPi843yA6 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 5, 2018

Austin's dad said the idea came up when he and his son were watching a documentary about a mother panda abandoning her offspring, making the panda 'homeless'. When he was told that there are homeless people, Austin set out on his mission to help those in need.

He asked his parents that all the money they would have spent on his allowance go towards food for the homeless.

Every hero needs a catchphrase, right? After handing over a meal, he says: "Don't forget to show love!"

"Feeding the homeless is the light of my life," he says.

IOL