WATCH: BBC journalist ducks midway live-crossing as explosions hit central Kyiv

The BBC's correspondent in Kyiv, Hugo Bachega, was delivering a news report when several explosions happened in the centre of Ukraine's capital city, said the BBC. The BBC has spoken to Hugo and confirmed that he and the camera crew are safe.

Reuters reported on Monday that explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil, and Dnipro on Monday after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, the international news broadcaster said. BBC reported that Ukraine's defence minister had said his country's "courage will never be destroyed by terrorist's missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital".

Drone attacks on the center of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/hnnWxiGPqN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 10, 2022 Several explosions hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

This is the first time Kyiv has been hit for many months, according to various international media reports, and the explosions also appear to be much more central than strikes earlier in the war. Center of Kyiv after the attack. pic.twitter.com/wCP7fJPIim — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 10, 2022 On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

