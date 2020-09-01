WATCH: Bear necessities? Furry visitor on the prowl in California store

Lake Tahoe - At a North California supermarket last week, one visitor likely had only one thing in mind - the bear necessities.

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on August 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

"We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn't even imagine what we were going to find," said shopper Rubi Nevarez who provided video to Reuters.

"As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened."

Local media reported a bear visited the same store on August 21 - and exited with a bag of tortilla chips.