WATCH: Boris Johnson remains British Prime Minister after winning confidence vote

Cape Town – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold onto his position as the prime minister of British after winning a vote of confidence on Monday. The result was announced by the chairman of the 1992 committee Sir Graham Brady after claiming the confidence vote by Tory MPs 211 to 148.

“I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in the prime minister,” said Brady. The BBC reported that Johnson received 58.8% of support from the Conservative Party, with 41.2% voting against him.

The development of a confidence vote was triggered after enough letters of no confidence in Johnson by fellow Conservative Party lawmakers were submitted. According to the Washington Post, a confidence vote is triggered when 15% of the Conservative's Parliamentary party submit letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee which is a make up of a powerful group of backbench Tory lawmakers. And, in order to survive, Johnson needed a simple majority — or 180 votes — of his fellow party members. Meanwhile, Johnson's supporters said ahead of the vote that he would survive the no-confidence vote and would remain prime minister, while taking into account how his predecessor, Theresa May, survived a no-confidence challenge over her failed Brexit deal in 2018.

