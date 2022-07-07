WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Cape Town – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

Johnson will however continue as Prime Minister until later this year. The embattled Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party, Reuters reports. Watch in full: Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister, confirms that he has appointed a new cabinet and that he will stay in the role until a new leader is in placehttps://t.co/WWehBNDD7O



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Nu46QvJiOJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 7, 2022 “The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street.

“And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place." “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister, and I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. And I’ve today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.”

“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time: 'Thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.” “And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

