WATCH: Canada to decriminalise cocaine, ecstasy to tackle drug abuse

Cape Town – Canada has announced that will temporarily decriminalise the possession of some illegal drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy and opioids for personal use by adults in British Columbia.

In its bid to tackle a burgeoning drug abuse problem in the province, where drug overdoses claimed the lives of more than 2 000 people, the federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett said on Tuesday that Ottawa had granted the provincial government's request for an exemption from the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for three years, starting on January 31, 2023.