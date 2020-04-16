WATCH: Captain Tom, 99, completes walk raising £12m for UK health service

London - Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than £12 million (about R280 million) for the health service in an endeavour that has sown joy across the country amid the coronavirus doom.

Retired army captain Moore, who has used a rollator to move around since breaking his hip, set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Retired British Army Captain Moore walks to raise money for health workers. Picture: Peter Cziborra/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)





He completed the endeavor on Thursday to praise from around the country - and even a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced his own. Moore, raised in Yorkshire, northern England, served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.

"For all those people who finding it difficult at the moment: The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," Moore, in a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals, said on completing his walk.