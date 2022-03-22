WATCH: Chinese Boeing moments before its crash, no sign of survivors

Cape Town – The crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane was captured by a local mining company moments before it nosedived into a mountainside in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the flight had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board and there has been no sign of survivors.

The plane crash marks the country's first crash of a commercial jetliner since 2010 when an Embraer E-190 crashed in the north-east and killed 44 of the 96 people aboard. The recorded footage showed the plane to be in a vertical drop as it nosedived into the mountainside. Chinese state media said parts of the Boeing were strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire. The burnt remains of identity cards and wallets could also be seen. The flight MU5735 was travelling from Kumming to the port city of Guangzhou.

Reuters reported that an investigation team had been sent by the State Council to assess the situation and provide further details of the search and rescue efforts. US-based aviation analyst Robert Mann, of RW Mann & Company, added that for investigators to understand what caused the crash and the abrupt descent, they would need flight data recorders and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data which allows aircraft to be tracked. Furthermore, China Eastern and two subsidiaries which have around 225 aircraft grounded its fleet of 737-800 planes on Monday, while data from Chinese aviation data provider Flight Master showed that other Chinese airlines have yet to cancel any of theirs.

