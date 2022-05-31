WATCH: Climate protester smears cream over “Mona Lisa” artwork

Cape Town - Videos immediately surfaced online of a 36-year-old man who has been arrested in Paris after he smeared the “Mona Lisa” with a cake, all part of a climate protest. The Washington Post reported that the man entered the Louvre in a wheelchair on Sunday, wearing a wig and lipstick. He later stood up and took out the hidden dessert before smearing the priceless work of art.

Story continues below Advertisement

Further videos of the incident showed a museum employee wiping the mess up and another showing the assailant being escorted away by security guards. He has since been referred to a police psychiatric unit. During his guard escort, the man yelled in French: “Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth … Think about it. That’s why I did this.” Mona Lisa Painting Got Caked By a Man Disguised as woman saying, "Some people are destroying Earth, think about Earth "

Watch full video here https://t.co/8LNn4EBV2t#monalisa #lourve #daterush #SidhuMosseWala #tabiyatfresh #TeamJohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #اسرائیلی_ایجنٹ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/MPVz6bizn8 — Yusra (@yusrali15) May 30, 2022 In a statement by the Paris prosecutor’s office on Monday, it said it was opening an investigation into damage of cultural artefacts after hospitalising the man.