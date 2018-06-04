Washington - O n Twitter on Monday, President Donald Trump touted his "absolute right to PARDON" himself of all federal crimes - even though he has "done nothing wrong."





While experts were divided on the legality of Trump's claim, late-night comedians were not.





"Even if it's right legally," Noah said Monday on "The Daily Show," that "doesn't sound like a democracy to me... It's like sneezing and then saying bless you to yourself," he added. "It's not right. You can do it, but it's not right. You wait for someone else to say it, or you die. That's how it works."





Conan O'Brien joked on his TBS show that if Trump were to pardon himself, "this would be completely constitutional, according to Trump's new Supreme Court Justice Donald Trump." And on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night, the ABC host asked his viewers to "imagine how Donald Trump would have reacted if Obama said he had the right to pardon himself."





"That shelf of hair on his head would pop open like a hatch and a little Trumpelstiltskin would jump out in a fit of rage. His beady little eyes would bulge out of his head until they burst like two gerbils in a microwave," Kimmel said in one long breath.





Such an assertion, Kimmel joked, "is definitely the kind of thing that people who are not guilty would say."





Meanwhile, on CBS' "Late Show," Colbert read aloud a portion of a letter, published over the weekend by the New York Times, written by Trump's legal team to special counsel Robert Mueller III. In it, the attorneys argued that the president has the power to terminate an investigation "at any time and for any reason" and could "even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired."





"So it's probably not going to happen," Colbert quipped, "because if there's one thing Donald Trump won't do, it's exercise."





