Streatham - A police officer was told to "wait half an hour" to evacuate customers from a café in Streatham, south London, shortly after a terror attack.
As the officer was trying to get people to safety, one of the waitresses told him to wait half an hour as diners had just ordered their lunch.
Police officers barged into the Life Café shortly after twenty-year-old Sudesh Amman was shot dead by a counter-terror squad following his knife rampage.
It has been reported that three people were injured in the attack.
Mobile phone footage shows the officer ordering the evacuation and the waitress telling him to wait.