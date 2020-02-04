WATCH: Cop told to 'wait half-an-hour' after ordering diners to evacuate café









Picture: Twitter screenshot Streatham - A police officer was told to "wait half an hour" to evacuate customers from a café in Streatham, south London, shortly after a terror attack. As the officer was trying to get people to safety, one of the waitresses told him to wait half an hour as diners had just ordered their lunch. Police officers barged into the Life Café shortly after twenty-year-old Sudesh Amman was shot dead by a counter-terror squad following his knife rampage. It has been reported that three people were injured in the attack. Mobile phone footage shows the officer ordering the evacuation and the waitress telling him to wait.

Police: “Sorry guys. You need to close. We need to evacuate - there’s been a terror incident just down the street.”



Cafe staff: “Just give us half an hour because people have to eat.”

🤦🏻‍♀️ #Streatham pic.twitter.com/O3RmYImQKC — Claire Stephenson (@The_Write_Type) February 2, 2020

"We've got to evacuate. There's been a terrorist incident... If you want to stay safe, you'll listen to me.”

When the waitress asks for more time, he replied: “Madam, a terrorist has been shot dead just down there.

“They've got a possible IED vest on them, which is a bomb. If you want to stay open for half-an-hour and you want to put people's lives in danger, be my guest.”

By the end of the video, the diners could be seen leaving the café.