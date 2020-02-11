To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Wuhan - A woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth in China's Shaanxi province, but the baby was not affected, authorities said. On Monday, The 33-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, reports Xinhua news agency.

The baby, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care and will be tested again in the next few days, according to the provincial center for disease control and prevention Tuesday.

The woman and the infant have been transferred to the fever ward and neonatal isolation ward, respectively, for follow-up care and treatment.

Both of them are currently in a stable condition, said Liu Ming, director of the medical administration department of the hospital.