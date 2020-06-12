WATCH: Coronavirus may be nature's revenge, says Prince Harry

London - Prince Harry has claimed that the coronavirus crisis may be linked to man’s "exploitation of nature".

He admits that much is still unknown about the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak but insists that "some evidence" suggests there are clear links to the way the natural world has been ravaged.

"We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," he said.

"On the extinction crisis the science is clear: We have perhaps a decade to course-correct before we lock in our fate.

"On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus’ origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature. The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them."