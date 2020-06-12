WATCH: Coronavirus may be nature's revenge, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has claimed that the coronavirus crisis may be linked to man's "exploitation of nature".
He admits that much is still unknown about the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak but insists that "some evidence" suggests there are clear links to the way the natural world has been ravaged.
"We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," he said.
"On the extinction crisis the science is clear: We have perhaps a decade to course-correct before we lock in our fate.
"On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus’ origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature. The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them."
Harry made his comments in a foreword to the annual report of African Parks, a conservation charity of which he is president. They echo remarks made last week by his father Prince Charles, who warned that mankind faces further pandemics if it does not drastically "rebalance" its relationship with the natural world.
Harry says that his 13-month-old son Archie has motivated him to "give our children the future they deserve" by fighting even harder than before to protect the environment.